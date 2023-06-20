News

The government was able to establish the location of more than 200 people who disappeared after the explosion of the Kahkovka HPP

Author:
Anhelina Sheremet
Date:

The government of Ukraine was able to locate 202 people who were considered missing after Russia blew up the Kakhovka HPP on June 6.

The Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories announced this on June 20.

So far, the call center has received 311 calls. About 90% of appeals concern the missing from the temporarily occupied territories of the Kherson region. 109 people are still missing. Their cases were transferred to the National Police.

Hotline of the Commissioner for Missing Persons: 0 800 339 247. Residents of the temporarily occupied territories can use Viber or WhatsApp at the number: (095) 896-04-21.