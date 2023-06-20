The government was able to establish the location of more than 200 people who disappeared after the explosion of the Kahkovka HPP

The government of Ukraine was able to locate 202 people who were considered missing after Russia blew up the Kakhovka HPP on June 6.
The Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories announced this on June 20.
So far, the call center has received 311 calls. About 90% of appeals concern the missing from the temporarily occupied territories of the Kherson region. 109 people are still missing. Their cases were transferred to the National Police.
Hotline of the Commissioner for Missing Persons: 0 800 339 247. Residents of the temporarily occupied territories can use Viber or WhatsApp at the number: (095) 896-04-21.
- On the night of June 6, Russia blew up the Kakhovka HPP in the Kherson region. Due to the breach of the dam, the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is under threat, it is also possible to deprive people of drinking water in the south of the Kherson region and in the Crimea and to destroy part of the settlements and the biosphere. According to Ukrainian intelligence, the Russians deliberately blew up the dam, but they did it chaotically, which caused their military equipment to sink. At least 17 people died due to the explosion of the HPP. The number of dead on the occupied left bank of the Kherson region is unknown.