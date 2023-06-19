Associated Press: More than a week before the Kakhovka HPP was blown up, a car with explosives was parked there

Nine days before the explosion of the Kakhovka HPP, a car with explosives was spotted parked on it.

This was reported by the Associated Press (AP) agency, which received exclusive photos from the drones and spoke with the Ukrainian military.

The publication received a photo from a Ukrainian drone dated May 28. On it is a car parked on the dam. Its roof is open to reveal barrels inside, one of which appears to be connected to a landmine, and a wire leads to the occupied river bank. It is not known how long the car was parked on the dam.