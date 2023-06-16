The SBU suspects ex-deputy minister Shapovalov and his assistant Khmelnytsky of embezzling UAH 1 billion from the budget

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) notified the ex-deputy minister of defense and his subordinate of suspicion of embezzlement from the budget of more than 1 billion hryvnias (Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), as well as of obstructing the activities of the Armed Forces (Part 2 of Article 28 of Part 1 of Article 114- 1 of the CCU).

The investigation gathered evidence about the corrupt activities of the former Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine and the former head of the Department of Public Procurement of the department.

Babelʼs sources in the law enforcement agencies noted that we are talking about former deputy minister Vyacheslav Shapovalov and Bohdan Khmelnytsky.

According to the SBU, they are involved in the embezzlement of budget money allocated for the purchase of bulletproof vests and winter uniforms for units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine that perform combat missions. This happened at the beginning of March 2022.

The investigators established that Shapovalov and Khmelnytsky bought almost three thousand bulletproof vests for over 130 million hryvnias from a foreign company, misappropriating over 100 million of the amount. Merchandising expertise revealed that the real market value of bulletproof vests is only 25 million hryvnias, and the quality of the purchased ones does not correspond to the declared protection class.

The SBU writes that the organizers of the "scheme" bought a wholesale batch of low-quality winter jackets and pants for servicemen for a total of 900 million hryvnias. The clothes also do not meet the necessary requirements.

Employees of the Security Service conducted searches at the place of work and residence of the accused, where they found documentation and other material evidence against Shapovalov and Khmelnytsky.

Both defendants are currently in custody on suspicion of similar crimes.