The court fined the former head of the Department of State Procurement of the Ministry of Defense Khmelnytskyi

The court found the head of the Department of State Procurement of the Ministry of Defense Bohdan Khmelnytskyi guilty of providing the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption (NAPC) with unreliable information in violation of the deadlines. The exhibitor was fined.
This was reported by the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption.
At the end of 2022, NAPC demanded an audit report on purchases under martial law in the department headed by Bohdan Khmelnytskyi. Khmelnytskyi replied that he did not have such a report.
Subsequently, the NAPC found out that he had read this report under his signature long before he reported that the report did not exist, that is, he provided inaccurate information. In addition, Khmelnytskyi violated the deadline for the response.
"We saw this as intentional, as Khmelnytskyi could have had a motive both to delay the answer and not to provide the report itself to NAPC. During the trial, the facts of Khmelnytskyiʼs illegal actions were confirmed," the Deputy Chairman of the NAPC Andriy Vyshnevskyi noted.
- Journalists accused the Ministry of Defense of purchasing food products at several times inflated prices. The article stated that the prices of products are three times higher than the retail prices in Kyiv supermarkets. The agreement worth 13.16 billion hryvnias was concluded on December 23, 2022. It is about providing food to military units stationed in Poltava, Sumy, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Chernihiv and Cherkasy regions.
- Subsequently, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov commented on the information spread by journalists about the purchase of products for the Armed Forces of Ukraine at allegedly inflated prices.