The court fined the former head of the Department of State Procurement of the Ministry of Defense Khmelnytskyi

The court found the head of the Department of State Procurement of the Ministry of Defense Bohdan Khmelnytskyi guilty of providing the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption (NAPC) with unreliable information in violation of the deadlines. The exhibitor was fined.

This was reported by the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption.

At the end of 2022, NAPC demanded an audit report on purchases under martial law in the department headed by Bohdan Khmelnytskyi. Khmelnytskyi replied that he did not have such a report.

Subsequently, the NAPC found out that he had read this report under his signature long before he reported that the report did not exist, that is, he provided inaccurate information. In addition, Khmelnytskyi violated the deadline for the response.

"We saw this as intentional, as Khmelnytskyi could have had a motive both to delay the answer and not to provide the report itself to NAPC. During the trial, the facts of Khmelnytskyiʼs illegal actions were confirmed," the Deputy Chairman of the NAPC Andriy Vyshnevskyi noted.