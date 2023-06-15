Russia has called elections in the occupied Ukrainian territories

The Central Election Commission of Russia has scheduled "elections" for September 10 in the occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Luhansk and Donetsk regions, Russian state media reports.
On September 23, 2022, the Russian occupiers started "referendums" in the captured parts of Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions, on September 27, they announced the results of their pseudo-referendums: everywhere more than 87% were in favor of "joining" Russia.
- On September 30, 2022, Russian President Putin informed about the "accession" of the Zaporizhia, Kherson, Donetsk, and Luhansk regions of Ukraine to Russia, then the Constitutional Court of the Russian Federation called these "agreements" as "corresponding to the basic law." On October 3, these annexation "agreements" were ratified by the State Duma, and on October 4 by the Federation Council.
- On October 19, Putin declared martial law in the territories of the Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions annexed by the Russian Federation.