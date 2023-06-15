Russia has called elections in the occupied Ukrainian territories

The Central Election Commission of Russia has scheduled "elections" for September 10 in the occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Luhansk and Donetsk regions, Russian state media reports.

On September 23, 2022, the Russian occupiers started "referendums" in the captured parts of Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions, on September 27, they announced the results of their pseudo-referendums: everywhere more than 87% were in favor of "joining" Russia.