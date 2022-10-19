Putin declared martial law in the annexed territories of Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin declared martial law in the territories of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions annexed by the Russian Federation.

He stated this during a meeting of the Security Council of the Russian Federation.

According to him, the decree has been signed and will be sent to the Security Council for approval. According to it, the state will be implemented from October 20, and the heads of the occupation administrations will be given "extraordinary powers to ensure security".

Putin also added that his decree will provide for "several levels of response to risks arising in the field of security."