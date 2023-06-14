The Kakhovka Reservoir has already lost 70% of its water

According to preliminary estimates, the Kakhovka Reservoir has already lost about 70% of its water volume.

"Ukrhydroenergo" reported this on June 14.

Its level is below critical levels, so water intake for the needs of a number of districts is no longer possible.

In general, in the Kherson region, water continues to recede from populated areas. As of the morning of June 14, the average level of inundation is 2.13 meters, which is 32 centimeters less than on June 13 (the dynamics of water decline is maintained).

28 settlements were flooded, the water completely receded from the villages of Zapovit, Bobrovy Kut and Burhunka. In total, 3 103 residential buildings remain under water. During the past day, the water receded from about half a thousand houses.