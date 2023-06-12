Reuters: Ukrainian pilots can start training on F-16 fighters this summer

The Minister of Defense of the Netherlands, Kaisa Ollongren, told Reuters in an interview that Ukrainian pilots can start training to fly American F-16 fighter jets already this summer. This is a step towards supplying aircraft to Ukraine.

According to Ollorgren, the Netherlands wants the training program to be fully operational within six months. At the same time, Denmark, where there are flight simulators, will be a possible place of training.

Two sources of the publication said on condition of anonymity that initially two groups of 12 Ukrainian pilots with experience in operating MiGs will go to the training. An American official also stated anonymously that it is possible to train experienced pilots in four months. Whereas it usually takes about two and a half years to become a fighter pilot in the Netherlands.

The training course will include language classes and training on a simulator, on which Ukrainians will work with various subsystems in the plane. Training in the use of the F-16 for combat missions will be the final part of the program.