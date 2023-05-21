Biden received an “assurance” from Zelenskyi that Ukraine will not use the F-16 on Russian territory

US President Joe Biden, after meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyi, said that he received "clear assurances" from him that Ukraine will not use F-16 fighter jets on Russian territory when it receives them. At the same time, according to Biden, they can be used wherever there are Russian troops "within the borders" of Ukraine.

He said this at the end of the G7 summit in Hiroshima.

Biden confirmed that the United States will begin training Ukrainian pilots on fourth-generation fighters in the near future.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy separately expressed confidence that Ukraine will receive F-16s from Western allies.

"We really worked long and hard with our partners to get the desired result... Today, the training mission is open to us. This is the first step. Then there is the appropriate number of months to train our pilots. We will work to ensure that these people are as experienced as possible in order to shorten the training process," Zelenskyy said.

The president added that there is already an understanding of which countries can provide F-16s.