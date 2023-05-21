Air Force: F-16 fighters will be delivered to Ukraine in units, not individually

Yuriy Ignat, the spokesman of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, said on the air of the telethon that the F-16 fighters will be delivered to Ukraine in units, and not individually. At the initial stage, several dozen of these aircraft may be transferred.

"Certainly, no one will hand over these planes one by one. They will be transferred in units. Aviation units are at least a squadron. In our version, it is 12 plus planes. Western partners have a larger squadron — up to 18 aircraft. In this way, several dozen aircraft can be transferred to Ukraine first to solve current tasks," Ignat said.

He called the decision on the F-16 historic. The transfer of these planes, according to him, will be an impetus on the way to Ukraineʼs victory in the war against Russia.

Earlier, the adviser to the Ukrainian Minister of Defense Yuriy Sak said that Ukraine wants to receive 40 to 50 F-16 fighters to form three or four squadrons.