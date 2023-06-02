The Prime Minister of Hungary once again called on Ukraine and Russia to start peace talks before a counteroffensive. The MFA responded

The Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban once again called on Ukraine and Russia to resume peace talks. He says that this must be done before the counteroffensive.

Telex writes about it.

“For a country whose population is a tiny fraction of the opposing sideʼs population to launch large-scale military attacks under such circumstances is bloodshed. We must do everything, even before starting a counteroffensive, to convince the parties of the need for a ceasefire and peace talks," Orbán noted.

According to him, Ukraineʼs counteroffensive will lead to great losses, and it is alleged that more will be achieved in peace negotiations than in military actions.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Ukraine has already reacted to the words of the Hungarian Prime Minister. They said that peace talks with Russia can only take place after the withdrawal of Russian troops, and a ceasefire will allow the Russian Federation to prepare for a new attack.

"At the same time, we took into account Viktor Orbánʼs statement that it is difficult for him to be the only prime minister in the EU who advocates for peace. In order to alleviate this situation, we call on the head of the Hungarian government to finally start acting. For example, to condemn Russian aggression, to demand that Moscow end the war and return the Russian army to Russian territory, to join measures to isolate Russia internationally, not to undermine unity in the EU," the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Oleh Nikolenko noted.