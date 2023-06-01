The activity of the UOC MP was banned in Transcarpathia

The activities of religious organizations connected with Russia have been banned in Zakarpattia region. This decision was supported by deputies of the Transcarpathian Regional Council.
On the territory of the region, the activities of religious, church, public and other organizations that cooperate or are connected with the Russian Federation are now prohibited.
The deputies also added recommendations for law enforcement officers on how to quickly and effectively respond to the facts of anti-Ukrainian propaganda by the above-mentioned organizations.
- Previously, the Chernivtsi Regional Council banned the activities of the UOC MP in the territory of the region. The Vinnytsia Regional Council also decided to terminate the lease agreements with the churches of the UOC MP. The Moscow Patriarchate is already banned in the Volyn, Rivne and Khmelnytskyi regions.
- In the city of Brovary, Kyiv region, they also decided to terminate the contracts for the use of land plots for UOC MP churches. We are talking about four plots of land on which five temples are located.
- Before that, a similar decision was made in Sumy and also prohibited the UOC MP from using community lands.
- The UOC MP is a part of the Russian Orthodox Church (ROC), which officially has the status of a "self-governing church with the rights of wide autonomy" in Ukraine. At the cathedral on May 27, the UOC MP declared its independence (made changes to the charter) and expressed disagreement with the Patriarch of the Russian Orthodox Church Kirill, who supported the Russian invasion of Ukraine, but did not condemn him.
- The State Service of Ukraine for Ethnopolitics and Freedom of Conscience established that the decisions of the UOC MP "did not lead to the severance of church-canonical ties with the Russian Orthodox Church" and the administration of the UOC MP "continues to be subordinate to the Russian Orthodox Church."