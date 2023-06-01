The activity of the UOC MP was banned in Transcarpathia

The activities of religious organizations connected with Russia have been banned in Zakarpattia region. This decision was supported by deputies of the Transcarpathian Regional Council.

On the territory of the region, the activities of religious, church, public and other organizations that cooperate or are connected with the Russian Federation are now prohibited.

The deputies also added recommendations for law enforcement officers on how to quickly and effectively respond to the facts of anti-Ukrainian propaganda by the above-mentioned organizations.