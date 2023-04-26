In Sumy, the UOC of the Moscow Patriarchate was forbidden to use community lands

At the session of the Sumy City Council, the deputies decided to deprive the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate of the right to use community lands.

"Suspilne" writes about it.

25 deputies voted in favor, another six did not vote. 43 officials were present in the hall.

Such a decision was initiated by four factions — "European Solidarity", "Servant of the People", "Fatherland" and "Strength and Honor".