In Sumy, the UOC of the Moscow Patriarchate was forbidden to use community lands

At the session of the Sumy City Council, the deputies decided to deprive the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate of the right to use community lands.
"Suspilne" writes about it.
25 deputies voted in favor, another six did not vote. 43 officials were present in the hall.
Such a decision was initiated by four factions — "European Solidarity", "Servant of the People", "Fatherland" and "Strength and Honor".
- On January 19, the Cabinet of Ministers submitted to the Council draft law No. 8371, which provides for a ban on the activity of the Church of the Moscow Patriarchate in Ukraine.
- The Moscow Patriarchate is already banned in the Rivne and Khmelnytskyi regions.
- On April 11, Volyn also decided to ban the activities of the UOC of the Moscow Patriarchate on the territory of the region.