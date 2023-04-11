The UOC MP was also banned in Volyn region

On April 11, the Volyn Regional Council voted to ban the activities of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC MP) on the territory of the region.

This is reported by Suspilne.

Deputies also recommend to the Volyn Regional Military Administration to terminate the temple lease agreement with the religious organization "Svyatogorsk Assumption Zymnensky Stauropigial Womenʼs Monastery of the Volyn region" and relevant contracts with other religious communities of the UOC MP.

Currently, 523 religious communities of the UOC MP are registered in Volyn.

Zimnensky Monastery. Wikimedia