The UOC MP was also banned in Volyn region

On April 11, the Volyn Regional Council voted to ban the activities of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC MP) on the territory of the region.
This is reported by Suspilne.
Deputies also recommend to the Volyn Regional Military Administration to terminate the temple lease agreement with the religious organization "Svyatogorsk Assumption Zymnensky Stauropigial Womenʼs Monastery of the Volyn region" and relevant contracts with other religious communities of the UOC MP.
Currently, 523 religious communities of the UOC MP are registered in Volyn.
- The Moscow Patriarchate is already banned on the territory of the Rivne and Khmelnytskyi regions.
- Since November 2022, the Security Service of Ukraine has conducted a series of searches in churches and other institutions of the Moscow Patriarchate. During the searches, they seized pro-Russian literature, "Novorossiia" flags, millions of cash, literature denying the existence of the Ukrainian people, their language, as well as Ukraineʼs right to statehood, and emphasizing that this is an allegedly artificially created state.