The activities of the UOC MP were completely banned in Khmelnytskyi region

The Khmelnytskyi Regional Council has completely banned the activities of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC MP) on the territory of the region. They also appealed to the government to terminate the lease agreements with the UOC MP.

The press service of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Council writes about this.

Deputies of the Regional Council unanimously adopted a decision to ban the activities of the UOC MP in the territory of Khmelnytskyi region. They also propose to President Volodymyr Zelensky to define the draft law "On ensuring strengthening of national security in the sphere of freedom of conscience and activities of religious organizations" as urgent — for its extraordinary consideration by the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

The MPs also recommended the local self-government bodies of the Khmelnytskyi region to conduct an inventory of the plots of land used by the UOC MP, in order to take them away later.