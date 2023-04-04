“Religious” council sessions began in Khmelnytskyi. The UOC MP was deprived of the right to land

Today, April 4, two sessions of the regional and city councils are meeting in Khmelnytskyi.

According to local publications, this is about the events in the cathedral of the UOC MP on Volodymyrska Street, 113. There, on April 2, during the service, a military man was beaten, which outraged the townspeople and they organized protests, at which they collected more than a thousand signatures for the transition of the temple to the Orthodox Church of Ukraine.

At the session of the regional council, two questions were brought up — about strengthening national security in the sphere of freedom of conscience and the activities of religious organizations in the territory of Khmelnytskyi region, as well as the appeal of deputies to the president and the Cabinet of Ministers regarding the termination of lease and use agreements with religious organizations that do not fulfill the requirements of the law.

At the session of the city council, they already voted to terminate the right of the UOC MP to permanent use of land. The correspondent of "Babel" reports that it is about 13 plots of land, including the cathedral on Volodymyrska Street. Currently, these are all the areas for which deputies can vote, but there are more churches of the Moscow Patriarchate in the city.

Six plots of land on which MP churches are located are privately owned. Three churches are located on the land plots of three legal entities.

Separately, the MPs appealed to the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) with a request to ban the activities of the UOC MP at the legislative level, to the head of the regional National Police regarding the beating of a military officer, and to the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) with a request to check all the temples of the Moscow Patriarchate. The police have already opened proceedings against the priest and the soldier who could have provoked the conflict.