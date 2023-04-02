Khmelnytskyi City Council will take all the land on the territory of the community from the UOC MP. The decision was initiated after the beating of a military man in the church

The mayor of Khmelnytskyi, Oleksandr Simchyshyn, said that at the next meeting, the city council will stop the use of all land plots on the territory of the community by the UOC MP. The same decisions are initiated for regional and district councils.

This is how he reacted to the fact that in one of the churches of the UOC-MP in Khmelnytskyi, a clergyman and believers beat a military man who asked, "how many more people must die for you to stop going to the Moscow Patriarchate?"

He stated that all those who beat a soldier should be held criminally liable, and the patrol officers who drew up the report should be released.

"The anti-Ukrainian coven that has been taking place in the capital in recent days and the beating of a military man in Khmelnytskyi should become a concrete argument for the Verkhovna Rada to vote on the draft law on the ban: once and for all to ban this Ephesian haunt," Simchyshyn stressed.