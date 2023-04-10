The activity of the UOC MP was banned in Rivne region

Deputies of the Rivne Regional Council unanimously banned the activities of the UOC MP in the region.

The regional council infrormed about this on April 10.

This decision was supported by 55 electors out of 55 present in the hall. In addition, the deputies canceled a number of decisions on the registration of the charters of communities, which are currently part of the UOC MP, and also canceled the decision on the transfer of churches to them for use.

Before that, the right of the UOC MP to use land plots was terminated in Rivne. The deputies of the city council appealed to the government and the parliament with a request to ban the activities of the Moscow Patriarchate in Ukraine.