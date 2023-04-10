The city council of Rivne revoked the right of the UOC MP to use land

The city council of Rivne terminated the rights of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC MP) to use land plots on the territory of the community.

This was announced by the mayor of Rivne Oleksandr Tretyak.

According to the local publication "7 Days", 30 MPs registered in the hall at the time the session began. All those present were in favor of terminating agreements with the UOC MP on the use of land plots belonging to the communities. They voted separately for each church.

The MPs also appealed to the Verkhovna Rada, the government, and the Security Service to ban the activities of the UOC-MP in Ukraine.