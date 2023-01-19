The government submitted to the Ukrainian Parliament a draft law on banning churches affiliated with Russia in Ukraine

The Cabinet of Ministers submitted to the Council draft law No. 8371, which provides for a ban on the activity of the Church of the Moscow Patriarchate in Ukraine.

This was reported by the representative of the government in the parliament, Taras Melnychuk.

The document is aimed at "ensuring spiritual independence, preventing a split in society on religious grounds, promoting the consolidation of Ukrainian society and protecting national interests."

In fact, the proposed changes to the legislation make it impossible for religious organizations, whose management center is located in a state that carries out armed aggression against Ukraine, to operate in Ukraine.

It is about the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UPC MP). This church, although officially called the "Ukrainian Orthodox Church", nevertheless has the status of autonomy within the Russian Orthodox Church.