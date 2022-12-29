More than half of Ukrainians are in favor of banning the UOC MP

54% of Ukrainians believe that the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC MP) should be banned.

This is evidenced by the results of a survey conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS).

78% of Ukrainians believe that the state should intervene in the activities of the UOC MP in one way or another. In particular, 54% of them believe that this church should be completely banned in Ukraine. Another 24% are in favor of a somewhat "softer" approach, which does not involve a complete ban, but involves the establishment of state control and supervision.

Only 12% of respondents believe that nothing should be done and should not be interfered in the affairs of the UOC MP, but only certain possible cases of offenses should be investigated.