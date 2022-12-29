More than half of Ukrainians are in favor of banning the UOC MP

54% of Ukrainians believe that the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC MP) should be banned.
This is evidenced by the results of a survey conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS).
78% of Ukrainians believe that the state should intervene in the activities of the UOC MP in one way or another. In particular, 54% of them believe that this church should be completely banned in Ukraine. Another 24% are in favor of a somewhat "softer" approach, which does not involve a complete ban, but involves the establishment of state control and supervision.
Only 12% of respondents believe that nothing should be done and should not be interfered in the affairs of the UOC MP, but only certain possible cases of offenses should be investigated.
- On December 1, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine instructed the government to submit to the Verkhovna Rada a draft law banning the activities of religious organizations affiliated with Russia in Ukraine.
- On December 9, a committee of the Verkhovna Rada recommended the adoption of a draft law prohibiting the activity of religious organizations affiliated with Russia in Ukraine.
- On December 27, the Constitutional Court recognized as constitutional the law of the Verkhovna Rada, which obliges to rename the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate. It should change its name and indicate that its center is located in Moscow.