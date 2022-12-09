The Committee of the Verkhovna Rada supported the draft law on the banning of the UOC MP

The Committee of the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) on humanitarian and information policy recommended the adoption of a draft law prohibiting the activity of religious organizations affiliated with Russia in Ukraine.

The MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported this.

"The Moscow Patriarchate will finally be banned in Ukraine! 🚫⛪️ The Humanitarian Policy Committee at its meeting has just recommended the relevant bill," the MP noted.

The MP Mykola Knyazhytskyi explained that the committee supported three draft laws — on banning the Russian Orthodox Church and its subordinate structures; the request of the Verkhovna Rada to the Cabinet of Ministers to transfer the Pochaiv Assumption Lavra and the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra to the Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU) for free use; simplifying the transition from the UOC MP to the OCU.