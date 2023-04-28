The Vinnytsia Regional Council decided to terminate the lease agreements with the churches of the UOC MP

The Vinnytsia Regional Council decided to terminate property and land lease agreements with the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UPC MP).
" Vinnytsia.info " writes about this.
58 MPs out of 60 present voted for it.
In addition to terminating lease agreements, the decision provides for a ban on any use of property for the UOC MP. The deputies also recommended that the Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration conduct an inventory of land plots and religious buildings that are in state, communal, and private ownership and have been transferred to the UOC MP.
The regional council of Vinnytsia wants to appeal to the communities of the region so that they also terminate the lease contracts of community property used by representatives of the Moscow Patriarchate.
- The Moscow Patriarchate is already banned in the Volyn, Rivne and Khmelnytskyi regions.
- Chernivtsi city council deprived the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC MP) of the right to use 22 land plots.
- It was decided to terminate the contracts for the use of land plots for UOC MP churches in the city of Brovary (Kyiv region). We are talking about four plots of land on which five temples are located.
- Before that, a similar decision was made in Sumy and also prohibited the UOC MP from using community lands.