The Vinnytsia Regional Council decided to terminate the lease agreements with the churches of the UOC MP

The Vinnytsia Regional Council decided to terminate property and land lease agreements with the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UPC MP).

" Vinnytsia.info " writes about this.

58 MPs out of 60 present voted for it.

In addition to terminating lease agreements, the decision provides for a ban on any use of property for the UOC MP. The deputies also recommended that the Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration conduct an inventory of land plots and religious buildings that are in state, communal, and private ownership and have been transferred to the UOC MP.

The regional council of Vinnytsia wants to appeal to the communities of the region so that they also terminate the lease contracts of community property used by representatives of the Moscow Patriarchate.