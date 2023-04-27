The UOC MP was deprived of the right to use land plots i n Chernivtsi

The Chernivtsi city council deprived the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC MP) of the right to use 22 land plots in the community.

This is reported by "Suspilne" from the session hall.

22 churches of the UOC MP in Chernivtsi community were deprived of land use rights. In particular, we are talking about the cathedral near Cathedral Square, the St. Nicholas Cathedral on Ruska Street, the church on Nezalezhnosti Avenue, the Gorecha Menʼs Monastery and the Womenʼs Monastery on Bukovynska Street.

Cathedral near Cathedral Square in Chernivtsi. Wikimedia

Before that, a similar decision was made in Sumy and also prohibited the UOC MP from using community lands.