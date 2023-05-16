The Chernivtsi Regional Council banned the activities of the UOC MP in the territory of the region

The deputies of the Chernivtsi Regional Council banned the activities of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC MP) on the territory of the region.

The Council will also analyze the legality of the Moscow Patriarchateʼs use of temples and churches that were given to this organization free of charge.

The deputies plan to appeal to the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) so that the MPs adopt the draft law "On ensuring strengthening of national security in the sphere of freedom of conscience and activities of religious organizations." It defines the peculiarities of the activities of foreign religious organizations on the territory of Ukraine.

In particular, one of the clauses refers to the prohibition of foreign religious organizations that support armed aggression against Ukraine, for example, through the speeches of their leaders.