Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán informed in an interview with Bloomberg that Ukraine cannot win a war with Russia, and it does not matter who invaded whom.
The spokesman of the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) Oleh Nikolenko reacted to this and reminded that last year European politicians believed that Ukraine would last a maximum of 72 hours in a full-scale war.
"They were wrong then, and they are wrong now," he wrote.
According to Viktor Orbán, "for the poor Ukrainians, there is no victory on the battlefield", "there is no chance of winning the war", and it will stop only when Russia makes an agreement with the USA (the Hungarian prime minister also expressed hope that the next American president will be Donald Trump).
He also called Russiaʼs full-scale invasion of Ukraine a "failure of diplomacy," but noted that "the question is not who invaded whom, the question is what will happen the next morning."
"The Kremlin should rejoice: the head of the Hungarian government removed Russiaʼs responsibility for its aggression against Ukraine," added Nikolenko.
- At the end of April, Zelensky said that Hungaryʼs behavior and its relations with Russia do not correspond to the status of a NATO member, and Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijártó said that Hungarians have already paid "too high a price" for the war in Ukraine. Earlier in Hungary it was stated that Russiaʼs "approval" was needed for Ukraine to join NATO.
- In January 2023, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban called Ukraine a "no manʼs land", and in April — "financially non-existent".
- Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Hungary has not provided any military aid to Ukraine, periodically blocks the allocation of funds to us in the EU and opposes anti-Russian sanctions. In November 2022, the Hungarian government decided to provide $195 million in financial aid to Ukraine.