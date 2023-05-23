Hungarian Prime Minister Orban says that Ukraine will not win a war with Russia. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reacted

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán informed in an interview with Bloomberg that Ukraine cannot win a war with Russia, and it does not matter who invaded whom.

The spokesman of the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) Oleh Nikolenko reacted to this and reminded that last year European politicians believed that Ukraine would last a maximum of 72 hours in a full-scale war.

"They were wrong then, and they are wrong now," he wrote.

According to Viktor Orbán, "for the poor Ukrainians, there is no victory on the battlefield", "there is no chance of winning the war", and it will stop only when Russia makes an agreement with the USA (the Hungarian prime minister also expressed hope that the next American president will be Donald Trump).

He also called Russiaʼs full-scale invasion of Ukraine a "failure of diplomacy," but noted that "the question is not who invaded whom, the question is what will happen the next morning."

"The Kremlin should rejoice: the head of the Hungarian government removed Russiaʼs responsibility for its aggression against Ukraine," added Nikolenko.