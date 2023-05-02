Kyiv will terminate all agreements with the UOC MP only after the Verkhovna Rada bans its activities

Kyiv will be able to terminate all contracts with the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC MP) only when the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) passes a bill banning its activities.
This is how the deputy mayor and secretary of the Kyiv City Council Volodymyr Bondarenko responded to petition No. 11928 "To terminate all agreements between the city of Kyiv and the UOC MP."
He supported the electronic petition, but noted that the capital will be able to fulfill its demands only after the parliament adopts the relevant legislative acts.
The petition appeared on the website of the Kyiv City Council on April 5 and collected more than six thousand signatures within a day — this is enough for its consideration by the Kyiv authorities.
- The other day, the Vinnytsia Regional Council decided to terminate property and land lease agreements with the UOC MP. The Moscow Patriarchate was also banned from the territory of the Volyn, Rivne, and Khmelnytskyi regions, and the Chernivtsi City Council deprived the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC MP) of the right to use 22 plots of land. A similar decision was made in Sumy and the UOC MP was also prohibited from using community lands.
- On January 19, the Cabinet of Ministers submitted to the Verkhovna Rada draft law No. 8371, which provides for a ban on the activity of the Church of the Moscow Patriarchate in Ukraine. In fact, the proposed changes to the legislation make it impossible for religious organizations with a leadership center in a state that carries out armed aggression against Ukraine to operate in Ukraine.