Kyiv will terminate all agreements with the UOC MP only after the Verkhovna Rada bans its activities

Kyiv will be able to terminate all contracts with the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC MP) only when the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) passes a bill banning its activities.

This is how the deputy mayor and secretary of the Kyiv City Council Volodymyr Bondarenko responded to petition No. 11928 "To terminate all agreements between the city of Kyiv and the UOC MP."

He supported the electronic petition, but noted that the capital will be able to fulfill its demands only after the parliament adopts the relevant legislative acts.

The petition appeared on the website of the Kyiv City Council on April 5 and collected more than six thousand signatures within a day — this is enough for its consideration by the Kyiv authorities.