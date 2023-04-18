News

Germany reported that it handed Ukraine the Patriot system along with missiles

Author:
Anhelina Sheremet
Date:

Germany handed Ukraine the Patriot anti-aircraft missile system along with its missiles.

This is evidenced by the data on the website of the German government.

At the end of March, the Pentagon announced that the Ukrainian military had completed Patriot training. A group of 65 Ukrainian soldiers trained at the American base of Fort Silly in the state of Oklahoma.