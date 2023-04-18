Germany reported that it handed Ukraine the Patriot system along with missiles

Germany handed Ukraine the Patriot anti-aircraft missile system along with its missiles.
This is evidenced by the data on the website of the German government.
At the end of March, the Pentagon announced that the Ukrainian military had completed Patriot training. A group of 65 Ukrainian soldiers trained at the American base of Fort Silly in the state of Oklahoma.
- On December 21, 2022, the United States announced a new military aid package for Ukraine, which includes a battery of Patriot air defense systems. In January, it became known that Germany will transfer an additional Patriot battery, the Netherlands — two more Patriot launchers. In January, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Oleksiy Reznikov, said that the Americans would train Ukrainian officers to operate the Patriot in 10 weeks.