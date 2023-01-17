Defense Minister Reznikov: Americans will train Ukrainian officers to operate Patriot in 10 weeks

American partners undertook to train Ukrainian officers to operate Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems in 10 weeks.

This was announced by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov.

Previously, we could not even dream of what they would give us, for example, Patriot, the cost of which is a billion dollars, and the preparation, which is 10 months, is minimal. Today there is a decision that our officers will be trained in 10 weeks. American partners took such commitments," he said.