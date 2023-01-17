Defense Minister Reznikov: Americans will train Ukrainian officers to operate Patriot in 10 weeks

American partners undertook to train Ukrainian officers to operate Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems in 10 weeks.
This was announced by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov.
Previously, we could not even dream of what they would give us, for example, Patriot, the cost of which is a billion dollars, and the preparation, which is 10 months, is minimal. Today there is a decision that our officers will be trained in 10 weeks. American partners took such commitments," he said.
- On December 21, 2022, the United States announced a new military aid package for Ukraine, which includes a battery of Patriot air defense systems.
- Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ignat said that the Ukrainian military could master the Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems within a few months.
- Another meeting in the Rammstein format is scheduled for January 20, during which 50 countries will discuss the next stage of military aid to Ukraine.
- According to Bloomberg and The Guardian, Germany and Great Britain will announce a decision to transfer Western tanks to Ukraine. We are talking about the German Leopard tanks and the British Challenger 2.