Ukrainian Air Force: It takes several months for the specialists of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to master the Patriot

Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ignat said that the Ukrainian military can master the Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems within a few months.

He told about this on the air of the telethon.

According to him, the training process of Patriot operators will be accelerated, but this will be enough for effective work.

"We have an example — Iris-T and NASAMS. The training of our anti-aircraft missile specialists who went abroad lasted only a few weeks. They arrived, mastered these complexes and successfully perform tasks in Ukraine. We see that they have a lot of success," said Ignat.