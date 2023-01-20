The Netherlands will hand over two launchers for the Patriot complex to Ukraine

The Netherlands will hand over two launchers of the Patriot anti-aircraft missile system to Ukraine.

This was reported by the Dutch broadcaster NOS.

In addition, the government will also send Ukraine missiles to these installations. 65 Dutch soldiers will train 200 soldiers of the Armed Forces to use the Patriot anti-aircraft missile system. "This is a political signal to Russia that the Cabinet of Ministers is determined to continue supporting Ukraine," Defense Minister Kaisa Ollongren said in a message to the lower house of the Dutch parliament.

On January 17, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte told US President Joe Biden that the Netherlands would transfer Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems to Ukraine. One SAM battery consists of a command post, radars and up to 8 launchers.