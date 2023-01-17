The Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte, announced his intention to transfer the Patriot air defense system to Ukraine

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte told US President Joe Biden that the Netherlands will offer Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems to Ukraine.
Reuters writes about it.
According to him, the Netherlands will join the United States and Germany and send Patriot systems to Ukraine.
"I think it is important that we join this and I also discussed this this morning with Olaf Scholz from Germany," Rutte said.
Biden replied that he was looking forward to talking about strengthening the supply chain, and also thanked Rutte for his steady support of Ukraine.
- On December 21, 2022, the United States announced a new military aid package for Ukraine, which includes a battery of Patriot air defense systems.
- Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ignat said that the Ukrainian military can master the Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems within a few months. The Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Oleksiy Reznikov, noted that the Americans will train Ukrainian officers to operate the Patriot in 10 weeks.
- Another meeting in the Rammstein format is scheduled for January 20, during which 50 countries will discuss the next stage of military aid to Ukraine.