A group of 65 Ukrainian soldiers completed training on Patriot air defense systems at the Fort Silly base in Oklahoma. In total, the US has already trained more than seven thousand Ukrainian soldiers.

CNN writes about it.

"This week, 65 Ukrainian air defense servicemen completed training on Patriot systems at Fort Sill, Oklahoma and returned to Europe. They are integrated with other Ukrainian anti-aircraft forces, as well as with the Patriot air defense systems provided by the United States, Germany and the Netherlands," Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder noted.

He also said that "at the end of this month" a group of more than 4 000 Ukrainian troops is expected to complete training in two brigades, one equipped with Bradley infantry fighting vehicles and the other with Stryker armored personnel carriers, after which they will return to Ukraine.