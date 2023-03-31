The Commission of the Ministry of Culture was again not allowed to enter the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra. They will file a lawsuit

On March 31, the Commission of the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy for the acceptance and transfer of state property of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, which came with an inspection, was once again not allowed to enter the territory.

Radio Svoboda ["Radio Liberty"] writes about it.

The clergy and parishioners of the UOC MP did not miss the commission. Its representatives had to leave the reserve.

To this, the director of the cultural heritage department of the Ministry of Culture Maryana Tomin informed that she would go to court and file a lawsuit to remove obstacles to the use of state property.

According to her, the monastery has no right to be on the territory of the Lavra in accordance with the governmentʼs decision.

The Moscow Patriarchate assures that the representatives of the commission were not disturbed.