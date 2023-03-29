Minister Iryna Vereshchuk: Ukraine knows the names of Russians who decided to adopt deported children

Ukrainian and international law enforcement officers know the names of Russian citizens who decided to adopt Ukrainian orphans who were illegally deported from the occupied territories.
The Minister of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories Iryna Vereshchuk wrote about this in Telegram.
"Your identities are not a big secret: neither for Ukrainian nor for international law enforcement agencies. For example, residents of the Moscow region: Iryna Rudnytska, Kateryna Tripolets, Denis Tripolets, Mykhailo Syerikov, Marina Marchenko, etc. Itʼs about dozens of Russian citizens who for some reason decided that they are allowed to adopt orphans stolen from Ukraine," noted Iryna Vereshchuk.
She emphasized that these "foster parents" and "guardians" will sooner or later have to be responsible for the adoption of abducted children.
We will remind that there are 4 390 Ukrainian orphans in the temporarily occupied territories and in Russia. The Center of National Resistance compiled a map of the camps where Russia is sending them.
- On March 17, 2023, the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for the President of Russia Vladimir Putin and the Russian Presidentʼs Commissioner for Childrenʼs Rights Maria Lvova-Belova. They are accused of directing the deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia, which is a war crime. Children were taken out without the permission of relatives and Ukraine, in Russia they were granted citizenship. For this purpose, Putin passed a number of decrees that simplified these procedures, and Lvova-Belova carried out his instructions. Together with their parents, up to 150 000 children could be deported to Russia (just over 300 were able to return). This is the fifth time in its history that the International Criminal Court has issued such a warrant against a sitting president.
- Hungary has already declared that it will not arrest Putin, the Republic of South Africa also does not want to comply with this decision. Germany is ready to arrest him.