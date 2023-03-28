There are over 4 000 Ukrainian orphans in the temporarily occupied territories and in Russia

There are 4 390 Ukrainian status children in the temporarily occupied territories and in Russia — these are orphans and children deprived of parental care.

The Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Iryna Vereshchuk stated this on March 28 during a telethon.

She noted that due to Russiaʼs concealment of any information about them, all possible agencies are involved in the search. Further, all received materials are transferred to the International Criminal Court, which also investigates these crimes.