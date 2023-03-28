There are over 4 000 Ukrainian orphans in the temporarily occupied territories and in Russia

There are 4 390 Ukrainian status children in the temporarily occupied territories and in Russia — these are orphans and children deprived of parental care.
The Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Iryna Vereshchuk stated this on March 28 during a telethon.
She noted that due to Russiaʼs concealment of any information about them, all possible agencies are involved in the search. Further, all received materials are transferred to the International Criminal Court, which also investigates these crimes.
- On March 17, 2023, the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for the President of Russia Vladimir Putin and the Russian Presidentʼs Commissioner for Childrenʼs Rights Maria Lvova-Belova. They are accused of directing the deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia, which is a war crime. Children were taken out without the permission of relatives and Ukraine, in Russia they were granted citizenship. For this purpose, Putin passed a number of decrees that simplified these procedures, and Lviva-Belova carried out his instructions. Together with their parents, up to 150 000 children could be deported to Russia (just over 300 were able to return). This is the fifth time in its history that the International Criminal Court has issued such a warrant against a sitting president.
- Hungary has already declared that it will not arrest Putin, the Republic of South Africa also does not want to comply with this decision. Germany is ready to arrest him.