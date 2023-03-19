The Minister of Justice of Germany declared his readiness to arrest Putin if he gets to Germany

The Federal Minister of Justice of Germany, Marco Buschmann, said that the law enforcement officers will be obliged to arrest the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, if he comes to Germany.

Bild writes about it.

According to the minister, if Putin arrives in Germany, the International Criminal Court will quickly turn to Interpol and the states that recognize the jurisdiction of the court and demand the execution of the warrant.

"Germany will be obliged to arrest President Putin if he enters German territory and hand him over to the ICC," Bushmann said.

The Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation reacted. The head of the department, Oleksandr Bastrykin, instructed to provide a legal evaluation of the statements of the Minister of Justice of the Federal Republic of Germany about Putinʼs arrest. There, the demand of the International Criminal Court was called illegal.

Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, called Bushmannʼs statement very symbolic.