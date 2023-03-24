Bloomberg: South Africa wants to avoid executing Putinʼs arrest warrant

The warrant for the arrest of Putin, who is accused of war crimes, forced the South African Republic to conduct legal consultations, because the country does not want to comply with such a decision of the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Bloomberg writes about it.

According to two officials from the Ministry of International Affairs, the arrest of Putin in South Africa is unlikely, even though the country has signed and ratified the Rome Statute, that is, it is obliged to comply with the decision of the ICC.