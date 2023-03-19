In August, Putin should come to South Africa for a summit. The country said it was aware of the warrant for his arrest

In August, Russian President Vladimir Putin is to come to South Africa to participate in the BRICS summit. The country said it was aware of its legal obligations after the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Putin.

This is reported by Reuters.

"We are, as the government, cognisant of our legal obligation. However, between now and the summit we will remain engaged with various relevant stakeholders. We note the report on the warrant of arrest that the ICC has issued. South Africa It remains South Africaʼs commitment and very strong desire that the conflict in Ukraine is resolved peacefully through negotiations," said presidential spokesman Vincent Magwenya.

There is no official confirmation of Putinʼs visit.