In August, Putin should come to South Africa for a summit. The country said it was aware of the warrant for his arrest

In August, Russian President Vladimir Putin is to come to South Africa to participate in the BRICS summit. The country said it was aware of its legal obligations after the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Putin.
This is reported by Reuters.
"We are, as the government, cognisant of our legal obligation. However, between now and the summit we will remain engaged with various relevant stakeholders. We note the report on the warrant of arrest that the ICC has issued. South Africa It remains South Africaʼs commitment and very strong desire that the conflict in Ukraine is resolved peacefully through negotiations," said presidential spokesman Vincent Magwenya.
There is no official confirmation of Putinʼs visit.
- On March 17, 2023, the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, and Maria Lvova-Belova, the Russian Presidentʼs Commissioner for Childrenʼs Rights. They are accused of directing the deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia, which is a war crime. Children were taken out without the permission of relatives and in Ukraine, in Russia, they were granted citizenship. For this purpose, Putin passed a number of decrees that simplified these procedures, and Lviva-Belova carried out his instructions. Together with their parents, up to 150,000 children could be deported to Russia. This is the fifth time in its history that the International Court of Justice has issued such a warrant to a sitting president.
- 123 countries that have ratified the Rome Statute are now bound to arrest Putin. These are all European countries, all South American countries, including some members of BRICS — an organization in which Russia is a member. Also, members of the ISS include Japan, Australia and Canada, Afghanistan, Tajikistan, Mongolia and many other countries.