Despite the warrant of the International Criminal Court, Hungary will not arrest Putin

Hungary will not arrest Putin if he enters the country. Budapest believes that the International Criminal Courtʼs (ICC) decision to issue an arrest warrant for the Russian president will contribute to escalation.

This was stated by the chief of staff of the Prime Minister of Hungary Hergeli Gulyash, Reuters reports.

Gulyash noted that, according to the Hungarian legal system, Budapest has no legal grounds to arrest the Russian president, although Hungary has signed and ratified the Rome Statute.

That is, Hungary formally approved the statute, but did not change the legislation for its implementation.

"We can refer to the Hungarian law and on its basis we cannot arrest the president of Russia," Gulyash noted.

He also stated that the Hungarian government has not yet "formulated a position" on the arrest warrant for Putin.

"These decisions are not the best, as they lead to further escalation, not peace, this is my personal subjective opinion," Gulyash added.