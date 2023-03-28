The Center of National Resistance compiled a map of the camps where Russia sends deported Ukrainian children

The Center of National Resistance under the Special Operations Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces compiled a map of the camps where the occupiers send deported Ukrainian children.
The map was created on the basis of data from open sources. There are a total of 45 childrenʼs and 12 military camps on it. Their geography shows that the Russians prepared the process of removing Ukrainian children in advance.
According to the Center of National Resistance, Russian camps include:
- orphans (whereas the parents of some of them were killed by the Russians themselves);
- children from boarding schools who have relatives in Ukraine, but they are still forcibly deported;
- children of parents who have not passed filtering and are in Russian torture camps;
Sometimes children are taken to military training centers for "re-education". In particular, this is how teenagers from the Donetsk and Luhansk regions got to Chechnya.
- According to the Ministry of TOT [Temporarily Occupied Territories], there are 4 390 Ukrainian status children in the temporarily occupied territories and in Russia — these are orphans and children deprived of parental care.
- On March 17, the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for the President of Russia Vladimir Putin and the Commissioner for Childrenʼs Rights Maria Lvova-Belova. The court declares that Putin is probably responsible for the war crime of illegal deportation of children from the occupied territories of Ukraine.
- At the same time, the UN Independent Commission established numerous war crimes committed by the Russians, but did not find evidence of genocide.