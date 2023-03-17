A City District Administrative Court was registered in Kyiv. It will replace the liquidated DAC

In Kyiv, instead of the liquidated District Administrative Court (DAC), the Kyiv City District Administrative Court (K/CDAC) was registered.

This was reported by the press services and the State Judicial Administration of Ukraine.

The new court was registered on February 28. It will work at the address: 18/5 Lypska Street, Kyiv. Nataliia Mykolaivna Olenchenko was appointed as the temporary acting chief of staff of the Kyiv City District Administrative Court. After the start of work of the K/CDAC, all cases within the jurisdiction of the city of Kyiv will be forwarded to it.