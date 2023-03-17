A City District Administrative Court was registered in Kyiv. It will replace the liquidated DAC

In Kyiv, instead of the liquidated District Administrative Court (DAC), the Kyiv City District Administrative Court (K/CDAC) was registered.
This was reported by the press services and the State Judicial Administration of Ukraine.
The new court was registered on February 28. It will work at the address: 18/5 Lypska Street, Kyiv. Nataliia Mykolaivna Olenchenko was appointed as the temporary acting chief of staff of the Kyiv City District Administrative Court. After the start of work of the K/CDAC, all cases within the jurisdiction of the city of Kyiv will be forwarded to it.
- On April 13, 2021, the President Volodymyr Zelensky submitted to the Verkhovna Rada as an urgent draft law on the liquidation of the Kyiv District Administrative Court. Zelensky emphasized that the DAC was never able to regain trust in itself, and called the proposal itself a signal to any court that "betrayed respect for the law." Instead of DAC, the president proposes to form the Kyiv City District Administrative Court.
- On December 9, the US State Department imposed sanctions against the head of the Kyiv District Administrative Court Pavlo Vovk and two of his closest relatives, "for demanding bribes in exchange for interference in judicial and other state processes."
- The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) suspects the head of the District Administrative Court Vovk and other judges of the DAC — Ablov, Pohribnichenko, Keleberda, Ohurtsov, Kachur and Sanin — of corruption and attempts to seize state power. On July 17, 2020, the NABU presented a recording of the conversations between Vovk and the judges of the DAC, and later new recordings were made public. On the same day, NABU employees searched the court, after which Vovk and his deputy Yevhen Ablov were informed of the suspicion. The case is currently under consideration in court.
- On December 13, 2022, the Verkhovna Rada adopted a draft law on the liquidation of the Kyiv District Administrative Court and the formation of the Kyiv City District Administrative Court. Volodymyr Zelensky signed this law on the same day.
- The District Administrative Court believes that the Verkhovna Radaʼs decision to liquidate it contradicts the Constitution. The DAC complains that tens of thousands of cases currently pending in court will be transferred first to the Kyiv District Administrative Court, and then to the Kyiv City District Administrative Court. And every time the case will be considered from the beginning.