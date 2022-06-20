District Administrative Court of Kyiv Films: NABU has filed a lawsuit against judges of the District Administrative Court

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau has filed a corruption case in the Kyiv District Administrative Court. Among the suspects is the head of this court Pavlo Vovk.

NABU writes about this in its Telegram channel.

“NABU and SAP have sued for conspiracy to seize power, obstruct the work of the High Qualifications Commission of Judges, and participate in criminal organization and abuse of influence by the chairman and judges of the Kyiv District Administrative Court in collusion with a number of others. persons ", — it is told in the message.

A total of 11 suspects in this case, including the head of the court Pavlo Vovk, his two deputies, four judges of the court, as well as the head of the State Judicial Administration of Ukraine and others.