District Administrative Court of Kyiv Films: NABU has filed a lawsuit against judges of the District Administrative Court

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau has filed a corruption case in the Kyiv District Administrative Court. Among the suspects is the head of this court Pavlo Vovk.
NABU writes about this in its Telegram channel.
“NABU and SAP have sued for conspiracy to seize power, obstruct the work of the High Qualifications Commission of Judges, and participate in criminal organization and abuse of influence by the chairman and judges of the Kyiv District Administrative Court in collusion with a number of others. persons ", — it is told in the message.
A total of 11 suspects in this case, including the head of the court Pavlo Vovk, his two deputies, four judges of the court, as well as the head of the State Judicial Administration of Ukraine and others.
- NABU suspects the head of the District Administrative Court, Vovk, and other court judges — Ablov, Pohribnichenko, Keleberd, Ogurtsov, Kachur, and Sanin — of corruption and attempts to seize power. On July 17, 2020, NABU presented a recording of conversations between Vovk and the court judges, and later released new recordings. On the same day, NABU officers searched the court, after which Vovk and his deputy Yevhen Ablov were informed about the suspicion. But Vovk does not appear at the court hearing on choosing a measure of restraint.
- On April 3, 2021, President Volodymyr Zelensky submitted to the Rada as an urgent bill on the liquidation of the Kyiv District Administrative Court. Zelensky stressed that the court had not been able to regain its credibility, and called the proposal itself a signal to any court that "betrayed respect for the law." Instead of the UACC, the president proposes to establish the Kyiv City District Administrative Court.