The Verkhovna Rada adopted a draft law on the liquidation of the Kyiv District Administrative Court

The Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) voted for draft law No. 5369 on the liquidation of the District Administrative Court of the city of Kyiv (KDAC) and for draft law No. 5370 on the establishment of the Kyiv City District Administrative Court (KCDAC).

The MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported this.

Both documents were adopted as a whole.

310 MPs voted for draft law No. 5369, and draft law No. 5370 received 326 votes.

The following MPs voted for the liquidation of the KDAC: 194 MPs of "Servants of the People", 24 MPs of "European Solidarity", 11 MPs of "Motherland", 20 representatives of "Platform for Life and Peace", 12 MPs of the "For the Future" faction, 13 MPs of the "Voice" and “Restoration of Ukraine”, 14 — from “Trust” and nine non-factional deputies.

Prior to that, the Verkhovna Radaʼs Committee on Legal Policy supported draft laws that provide for the liquidation of the Kyiv District Administrative Court. The members of the committee recommended that the parliament adopt the documents immediately as a whole.