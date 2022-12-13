The Committee of the Verkhovna Rada recommends the Parliament to adopt a draft law on the liquidation of the KDAC

The Committee on Legal Policy of the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) supported draft laws that provide for the liquidation of the Kyiv District Administrative Court (KDAC). The members of the committee recommend that the parliament adopt the documents immediately as a whole.

The MP from "Servant of the People" party, a committee member Roman Babii wrote about this on his Facebook.

"The committee has just considered draft laws dedicated to the liquidation of the District Administrative Court of Kyiv and the formation of the Kyiv City District Administrative Court — Nos. 5369 and 5370. It was recommended by a majority of votes to adopt them in the first reading and as a whole. We expect a hearing in the hall in the near future," he noted.

Babii also reported that the committee recommends appointing the MP Maksym Dyrdin as a permanent representative of the Verkhovna Rada in the Constitutional Court of Ukraine.