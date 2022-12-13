The Committee of the Verkhovna Rada recommends the Parliament to adopt a draft law on the liquidation of the KDAC

The Committee on Legal Policy of the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) supported draft laws that provide for the liquidation of the Kyiv District Administrative Court (KDAC). The members of the committee recommend that the parliament adopt the documents immediately as a whole.
The MP from "Servant of the People" party, a committee member Roman Babii wrote about this on his Facebook.
"The committee has just considered draft laws dedicated to the liquidation of the District Administrative Court of Kyiv and the formation of the Kyiv City District Administrative Court — Nos. 5369 and 5370. It was recommended by a majority of votes to adopt them in the first reading and as a whole. We expect a hearing in the hall in the near future," he noted.
Babii also reported that the committee recommends appointing the MP Maksym Dyrdin as a permanent representative of the Verkhovna Rada in the Constitutional Court of Ukraine.
- On April 13, 2021, President Volodymyr Zelensky submitted to the Verkhovna Rada as an urgent draft law on the liquidation of the Kyiv District Administrative Court. Zelensky emphasized that the KDAC was never able to regain trust in itself, and called the proposal itself a signal to any court that "betrayed respect for the law." Instead of KDAC, the president proposes to form the Kyiv City District Administrative Court.
- On December 9, the U.S. State Department imposed sanctions against the head of the Kyiv District Administrative Court Pavlo Vovk and two of his closest relatives, "for demanding bribes in exchange for interference in judicial and other state processes."
- The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) suspects the head of the District Administrative Court Vovka and other judges of the KDAC — Ablov, Pohribnichenko, Celeberda, Ohurtsov, Kachur and Sanin — of corruption and attempts to seize state power. On July 17, 2020, NABU presented a recording of the conversations between Vovk and the judges of the KDAC, and later new recordings were made public. On the same day, NABU employees searched the court, after which Vovka and his deputy Yevhen Ablov were informed of the suspicion. The case is currently under consideration in court.