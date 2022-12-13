The President signed the law on the liquidation of the District Administrative Court of Kyiv and the creation of a new one

Volodymyr Zelensky signed the law on the liquidation of the District Administrative Court of Kyiv and the establishment of the Kyiv City District Administrative Court.

This is discussed on the website of the parliament.

On the page of the draft law in the evening of December 13, an inscription appeared that it was returned to the parliament with the signature of the president.

At the same time, the District Administrative Court believes that the Verkhovna Radaʼs decision to liquidate it contradicts the Constitution.

The court complains that tens of thousands of cases currently pending in court will first be transferred to the Kyiv District Administrative Court, and then to the Kyiv City District Administrative Court. And each time the case will be considered anew.