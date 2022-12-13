”Tens of thousands of cases will be re-examined.” District Administrative Court of Kyiv reacted to the Radaʼs decision on its liquidation

The District Administrative Court believes that the Verkhovna Radaʼs decision to liquidate it contradicts the Constitution.

This is stated in the statement of the District Administrative Court of Kyiv.

"Such a decision does not comply with the provisions of the Constitution of Ukraine, the provisions of procedural legislation, and the requirements of wartime," the statement reads.

The Court complains that tens of thousands of cases currently pending in court will be transferred first to the Kyiv District Administrative Court and then to the Kyiv City District Administrative Court. And every time, the case will be considered from the beginning.

The Court claims that judges and employees of the court apparatus will act in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution and relevant legislation and will fulfill the duties assigned to them.