“Ukrenergo”: Because of yesterdayʼs rocket attack in Zhytomyr and Kharkiv, some consumers are still without electricity

In Zhytomyr and Kharkiv, after the rocket attack on March 9, some consumers are still without electricity.
"Ukrenergo" reported this on the morning of March 10.
The critical infrastructure of these cities operates mainly from autonomous power sources. In the rest of the regions, there are no limits on electricity consumption, it is covered by the available electricity production.
- Russia began to attack Ukraine again on the night of March 9. Explosions were heard almost throughout the country. There were 15 "strikes" in Kharkiv region; rockets hit the energy infrastructure in Odesa region; there are problems with electricity and water supply in Zhytomyr. At least two people were injured in the Svyatoshynskyi district of Kyiv; at least five people died (the rocket fell in a residential area) in Lviv region; one person died in Dnipropetrovsk region. It was the 15th massive missile attack and the 18th drone attack on energy infrastructure.
- In total, during this attack, Russia launched 81 missiles, the Air Defense shot down 34 of them. This is the first time that the Russians attacked Ukraine with six "Kinzhals" at a time.