Russia fired 81 missiles at Ukraine, including six Kinzhals

During a massive missile attack on the morning of March 9, Russia launched 81 missiles at Ukraine.

This was reported by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi.

From planes:

28 X-101/X-555 cruise missiles;

6 X-22 cruise missiles;

6 X-47 Kinzhal cruise missiles;

8 guided air missiles: 2 — X-31P; 6 — X-59;

Another 13 missile launches were from S-300 systems. Russia launched 20 Kalibr cruise missiles from the Black Sea. In addition, there were eight launches of Iranian drones.

The Air Defense shot down 34 cruise missiles (a total of 48 units were launched) and four drones. Eight X-31P and X-59 did not reach their targets.

The Air Force confirmed the Commander-in-Chiefʼs data. It was noted there that the Armed Forces of Ukraine do not have means capable of destroying the X-22, X-47 Kinzhal and S-300.