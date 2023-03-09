Russian shelling killed two people and injured four more in Dnipropetrovsk region

On the night of March 9, the Russians attacked Dnipropetrovsk region with drones and missiles. Preliminary, one person died, two more were injured.

This was reported by the Military Administration of the region.

There are hits in the Dnipro, Pavlohrad, Kryvyi Rih and Nikopol districts, where energy infrastructure and industrial enterprises are seriously damaged. Firefighters put out fires.

The occupiers fired 40 artillery shells at the Chervonohryhorivka community and the city of Nikopol, killing a 34-year-old man. A 28-year-old woman and a 19-year-old boy were injured. They were sent to the hospital. Fires broke out in several places.